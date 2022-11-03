Injury Report: Key Nuggets' Piece Questionable for Matchup With Thunder

Oklahoma City will put its four game win streak on the line when the Nuggets come into the Paycom Center on Thursday.

The Thunder and Nuggets both enter the game at 4-3 as the team's head into their second meeting of the year. Denver took the first meeting by five points.

OKC got second year guard Josh Giddey back into the lineup after he dealt with an ankle injury. The Thunder have dealt with their fair share of injuries this season already, but entering Thursday the team is only missing Chet Holmgren, who is out for the season.

Oklahoma City has won four in a row after beginning the season 0-3 and will face a Nuggets squad who will be at full strength in terms of their stars.

The Nuggets, however, have some pieces listed as questionable.

Second-year guard Na'Shon "Bones" Hyland, who has provided an offensive spark in his time with Denver, is listed as questionable with a left hip strain. Ish Smith, who has also cracked the Nuggets' rotation, is listed as questionable with a right calf strain.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Jaylin Williams: Out- G League, On Assignment

Lindy Waters: Out- G League, Two-Way

Eugene Omoruyi: Out- G League, Two-Way

Denver Nuggets

Collin Gillespie: Out- Right Lower Leg Fracture

Peyton Watson: Out- G League On Assignment

Jack White: Out- Two-Way

Bones Hyland: Questionable- Left Hip Strain

Ish Smith: Questionable- Right Calf Strain

Tip-off for the Nuggets and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City the Nuggets are currently six point favorites.

