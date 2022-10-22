Injury Report: Key Rookie Ruled out, Thunder Relatively Healthy

Oklahoma City continues their early season road stretch with a game in Denver against the Nuggets on Saturday.

From the onset of the off-season, OKC has been hit with key injuries at the most inopportune times.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while Lu Dort missed multiple games with a concussion, but both have since returned to full action.

The Thunder will be without promising rookie Chet Holmgren for the season after a Lisfranc injury. In the Thunder’s opener rookie Jalen Williams suffered an orbital fracture and is expected to be evaluated in about a week after undergoing surgery.

OKC enters game two of the season after a challenging loss to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Thunder trailed most of the game, fought back in at the end before ultimately losing.

The Thunder now turn their attention to a difficult matchup with Denver.

For Denver the back-to-back MVP of the NBA Nikola Jokic was listed on the injury report Friday with a finger sprain, but played in their game against the Warriors. Jamal Murray, who is recently back from injury, is on a strict load management plan and didn't play last night.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Jalen Williams: Out- Right Orbital Bone fracture

Denver Nuggets

Collin Gillespie: Out- Right leg fracture

Jamal Murray: Questionable- left knee; injury management

Tip-off for the Nuggets and Thunder is slated for 8 p.m. at the Ball Arena in Denver the Nuggets are currently 8.5 point favorites.

