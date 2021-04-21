Injury Report: Lu Dort listed as questionable against the Pacers
The Oklahoma City Thunder will polish off their four game road swing Wednesday night against tine Indiana Pacers.
Not on the second night of a back-to-back, Luguentz Dort is listed as questionable to return to the lineup, where he has averaged 28 points per game since returning from concussion protocol.
On the other side, the Pacers will be without former Thunder big Domantas Sabonis. The fifth year star missed Indiana’s last outing against San Antonio due to lower back soreness. A pair of other former players were listed as questionable for the Pacers for Wednesday’s matchup.
Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
- Guard Lu Dort: Questionable- Right hip strain
- Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
- Forward Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness
- Forward Isaiah Roby: Out- Right toe sprain
Indiana Pacers
- Center Goga Bitadze: Questionable- Left ankle sprain
- Guard Jeremy Lamb: Questionable- Left knee sprain
- Forward Doug McDermott: Questionable- Left ankle sprain
- Forward JaKarr Sampson: Out- Suspended
- Forward Domantas Sabonis: Out- Lower back soreness
- Forward Myles Turner: Out- Right toe partial plantar plate tear
- Forward T.J. Warren: Out- Stress fracture in left foot
Tip-off between the Pacers and the Thunder from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.