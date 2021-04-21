Injury Report: Lu Dort listed as questionable against the Pacers

Lu Dort may not return to the lineup on Wednesday as OKC finishes off their four-game road trip against the Pacers

The Oklahoma City Thunder will polish off their four game road swing Wednesday night against tine Indiana Pacers.

Not on the second night of a back-to-back, Luguentz Dort is listed as questionable to return to the lineup, where he has averaged 28 points per game since returning from concussion protocol.

On the other side, the Pacers will be without former Thunder big Domantas Sabonis. The fifth year star missed Indiana’s last outing against San Antonio due to lower back soreness. A pair of other former players were listed as questionable for the Pacers for Wednesday’s matchup.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team

Guard Lu Dort: Questionable- Right hip strain

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Forward Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness

Forward Isaiah Roby: Out- Right toe sprain

Indiana Pacers

Center Goga Bitadze: Questionable- Left ankle sprain

Guard Jeremy Lamb: Questionable- Left knee sprain

Forward Doug McDermott: Questionable- Left ankle sprain

Forward JaKarr Sampson: Out- Suspended

Forward Domantas Sabonis: Out- Lower back soreness

Forward Myles Turner: Out- Right toe partial plantar plate tear

Forward T.J. Warren: Out- Stress fracture in left foot

Tip-off between the Pacers and the Thunder from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.