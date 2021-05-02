Injury Report: Oklahoma City's Lu Dort returns to check Booker and the Suns
On the heels of their worst loss in franchise history, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to exercise Saturday night's demons agains the Phoenix Suns.
After missing the first night of the back-to-back, the Thunder will get back the services of Luguentz Dort, a much needed boost defensively facing Suns star Devin Booker.
With Chris Paul continuing to lead Phoenix’s charge toward the 1-seed in the Western Confernece, another pair of former Thunder players, Abdel Nader and Cameron Payne, are in doubt for Sunday night’s matchup in Oklahoma City.
Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Suns:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left knee contusion
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
Phoenix Suns
- Jae Crowder: Out- Right ankle sprain
- Cameron Johnson: Probable: Right wrist sprain
- Abdel Nader: Out- Right knee arthroscopy
- Cameron Payne: Questionable: Left knee contusion
Tip-off between the Suns and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.