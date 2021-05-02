Inside The Thunder home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Injury Report: Oklahoma City's Lu Dort returns to check Booker and the Suns

A night after the worst loss in franchise history, the Thunder will have a chance to make a statement in a bounce-back game against the Western Confernece-leading Suns
Author:
Publish date:

On the heels of their worst loss in franchise history, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to exercise Saturday night's demons agains the Phoenix Suns.

After missing the first night of the back-to-back, the Thunder will get back the services of Luguentz Dort, a much needed boost defensively facing Suns star Devin Booker.

With Chris Paul continuing to lead Phoenix’s charge toward the 1-seed in the Western Confernece, another pair of former Thunder players, Abdel Nader and Cameron Payne, are in doubt for Sunday night’s matchup in Oklahoma City.

Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Suns:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left knee contusion 
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
  • Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Phoenix Suns

  • Jae Crowder: Out- Right ankle sprain
  • Cameron Johnson: Probable: Right wrist sprain
  • Abdel Nader: Out- Right knee arthroscopy
  • Cameron Payne: Questionable: Left knee contusion

Tip-off between the Suns and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.

Lu Dort, Washington Wizards
News

Injury Report: Oklahoma City's Lu Dort returns to check Booker and the Suns

Moses Brown, Indiana Pacers
News

Handing out Game Balls from the Thunder's loss to the Pacers

Svi Mykhailiuk and Kenrich Williams
News

Game Preview: Thunder face Suns in second night of back-to-back

Darius Bazley, Indiana Pacers
News

Three takeaways from Oklahoma City's 152-95 loss at the hands of the Pacers

Aleksej Pokusevski, Washington Wizards
News

Injury Report: Oklahoma City's Pokusevski and Dort out versus the Pacers

Darius Bazley, Indiana Pacers
News

Game Preview: Thunder defend their home court against Pacers

Lu Dort, Detroit Pistons
News

Injury Report: Thunder missing pair of stars ahead of Pacers matchup

Adam Silver 2019 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

Standings Watch: Thunder within striking distance of second-best odds