Injury Report: Oklahoma City's Lu Dort returns to check Booker and the Suns

A night after the worst loss in franchise history, the Thunder will have a chance to make a statement in a bounce-back game against the Western Confernece-leading Suns

On the heels of their worst loss in franchise history, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to exercise Saturday night's demons agains the Phoenix Suns.

After missing the first night of the back-to-back, the Thunder will get back the services of Luguentz Dort, a much needed boost defensively facing Suns star Devin Booker.

With Chris Paul continuing to lead Phoenix’s charge toward the 1-seed in the Western Confernece, another pair of former Thunder players, Abdel Nader and Cameron Payne, are in doubt for Sunday night’s matchup in Oklahoma City.

Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Suns:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Left knee contusion

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Phoenix Suns

Jae Crowder: Out- Right ankle sprain

Cameron Johnson: Probable: Right wrist sprain

Abdel Nader: Out- Right knee arthroscopy

Cameron Payne: Questionable: Left knee contusion

Tip-off between the Suns and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sunday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.