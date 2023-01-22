Injury Report: Ousmane Dieng Available for Return For OKC
Oklahoma City looks to bounce back from a close loss as they take a trip to Denver.
The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.
The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury, which continues to sideline him.
Ousmane Dieng who has missed considerable time with a wrist injury is available after playing a game in the G League. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.
Oklahoma City is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.
The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.
The Nuggets injury report is lengthy with both Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray listed.
Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.
Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
- Ousmane Dieng: Available: Right Wrist small displaced fracture
- Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain
- Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way
Denver Nuggets
- Jack White: Out: G League Two-Way
- Peyton Watson: Out: Left Abductor Strain
- Colin Gillespie: Out: Right Lower Fracture
- Bones Hyland: Questionable: Left Finger Sprain
- Vlatko Cancar:Questionable: Non- COVID Illness
- Nikola Jokic: Questionable: Left Hamstring Tightness
- Jamal Murray: Questionable: Left Hip Sprain
Tip-off for the Nuggets and Thunder is slated for 9 p.m. in Denver, the Nuggets are currently 5-point favorites.
