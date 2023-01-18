Both teams will be without key pieces when Oklahoma City and Indiana meet Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City returns to its home court after a brief Eastern Conference road trip.

The Thunder enter the game on three-game win streak. They continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury, which continues to sideline him.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Pacer injury report is short but they will be without star second year player Tyrese Haliburton for the matchup.

Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way

Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way

Indiana Pacers

Kendall Brown: Out: Right Tibia Stress Fracture

Tyrese Haliburton: Out: Left Knee, Elbow Sprains

Daniel Theis: Out: Right Knee Surgery

Trevelin Queen: Questionable: G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Pacers and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently four-point favorites.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.