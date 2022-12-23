Injury Report: Pelicans Without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram in Friday Night Battle

The Thunder enter Friday’s bout with New Orleans relatively healthy, while the Pelicans are missing key stars.

The longest win streak in the Western Conference is on the line when Oklahoma City plays New Orleans on Friday night.

The Thunder have won three straight games, the last two against Portland by a combined five points, and will fight to keep that streak alive against the Pelicans.

Darius Bazley and Josh Giddey are both fully off the injury report after playing in OKC’s last game after missing a couple due to an illness.

OKC enters the game after defeating Portland 101-98.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Pelicans will be without numerous key pieces due to injuries. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will both miss the game. Larry Nance Jr. and CJ McCollum are questionable.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Tre Mann: Available: G League On Assignment

Jaylin Williams: Out: G League On Assignment

New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram: Out: Left Great Toe Contusion

EJ Liddell: Out: Right Knee ACL Recovery

Zion Williamson: Out: Health and Safety Protocols

Dereon Seabron: Out: G League Two-Way

Larry Nance Jr: Questionable: Right Achilles Soreness

CJ McCollum: Questionable: Right Calf Soreness

Tip-off for the Pelicans and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Thunder are currently 2.5-point favorites.

