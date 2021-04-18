NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Injury Report: Pokusevski expected to start, Dort questionable for Thunder-Raptors

Oklahoma City rookie Aleksej Pokusevski is expected to start and second-year Lu Dort will be a game time decision to play in the latest injury report ahead of a matchup against the Raptors
The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their four-game road trip with one of the weirder a games on the schedule.

Though OKC is playing the Toronto Raptors, the game will take place in Tampa Bay, FL, where the Raptors have played all year long due to COVID restrictions in Canada.

Regardless of the oddities of the arrangement, the Thunder desperately need a victory. Losers of nine straight, Oklahoma City is approaching their worst losing streak in franchise history, when they lose 12 straight in their first season as a franchise.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault informed the media that guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was actually behind in his rehabilitation for his plantar fasciitis injury, but the rest of the team seems just days away from returning the lineup. He said on Sunday that rookie Aleksej Pokusevski will be expected to start against Toronto. Dort will be a gametime decision.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder:

  • Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
  • Forward Aleksej Pokusevski: Probable- Right arm soreness
  • Guard Luguentz Dort: Questionable- Right hip strain
  • Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
  • Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
  • Forward Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness

Toronto Raptors:

  • Forward OG Anunoby: Out- Left Calf soreness
  • Guard Jalen Harris: Out- Right Hip
  • Guard Kyle Lowry: Out- Rest
  • Forward Pascal Siakim: Out- Injury/Illness - Left Shoulder
  • Guard Fred VanVleet: Out- Injury/Illness - Left Hip strain

Tip-off between the Raptors and the Thunder from Tampa Bay is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.

