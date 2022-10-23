Injury Report: SGA’s Status in Question for OKC’s Home Opener

Oklahoma City returns home from an early season road stretch to face the team that defeated them to open the season.

The Thunder return to Paycom Center for a second matchup in three games against Minnesota. Minnesota defeated OKC to open the season 115-108.

Outside of an injury to Jalen Williams against the Timberwolves the Thunder have been able to stay healthy in the regular season — a stark contrast to the teams preseason.

In the Thunder’s opener rookie Williams suffered an orbital fracture and is expected to be evaluated in about a week after undergoing surgery.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who missed all of the preseason with an MCL sprain has his status for Sunday in doubt due to a hip ailment.

OKC enters game three of the season after a challenging loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.

The Thunder now turn their attention to a difficult matchup with Denver.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Jalen Williams: Out- Right Orbital Bone fracture

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable- Hip contusion

Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyle Anderson: Out- Back Spasms

Luka Garza: Out- Two-Way

Josh Minot: Out- G League On Assignment

Tip-off for the Timberwolves and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City the Timberwolves are currently 8 point favorites.

