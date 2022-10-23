Skip to main content

Injury Report: SGA’s Status in Question for OKC’s Home Opener

Oklahoma City could be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for the home opener due to a hip injury.

Oklahoma City returns home from an early season road stretch to face the team that defeated them to open the season.

The Thunder return to Paycom Center for a second matchup in three games against Minnesota. Minnesota defeated OKC to open the season 115-108.

Outside of an injury to Jalen Williams against the Timberwolves the Thunder have been able to stay healthy in the regular season — a stark contrast to the teams preseason.

In the Thunder’s opener rookie Williams suffered an orbital fracture and is expected to be evaluated in about a week after undergoing surgery.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who missed all of the preseason with an MCL sprain has his status for Sunday in doubt due to a hip ailment.

OKC enters game three of the season after a challenging loss to the Nuggets on Saturday.

The Thunder now turn their attention to a difficult matchup with Denver.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery
  • Jalen Williams: Out- Right Orbital Bone fracture
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable- Hip contusion

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Kyle Anderson: Out- Back Spasms
  • Luka Garza: Out- Two-Way
  • Josh Minot: Out- G League On Assignment

Tip-off for the Timberwolves and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City the Timberwolves are currently 8 point favorites. 

