Injury Report: Sixers, Thunder both have Key Players on Report

James Harden is listed as questionable for the Sixers game against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City will ring in the new year back at home with a challenging test on Saturday.

The Thunder will battle the Sixers and Joel Embiid in the Paycom Center. The Sixers enter as losers of their last two games, but have been hot in December.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key.

Aleksej Pokusevski is a recent addition after suffering a leg injury in OKC’s last game which will sideline him for at least six weeks.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Sixers injury report is similar to OKC’s in length but the players listed are key. Both James Harden and Tyrese Maxey carry injury designations into Saturday’s game.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Lindy Waters: Available: G League Two-Way

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden: Questionable: Right Foot Tendon Strain Injury Management

PJ Tucker: Questionable: Left Knee Injury Management

Tyrese Maxey: Out: Left Foot Fracture Injury Management

Julian Champagnie: Out: G League Two-Way

Louis King: Out: G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the Sixers and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Sixers are currently 3-point favorites.

