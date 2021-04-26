Injury Report: Thunder again without Lu Dort Monday night
The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road again after returning to the Chesapeake Energy Arena for just a single game.
Facing the Philadelphia 76ers, currently the No. 2-seed in the Eastern Conference, on Monday night, OKC had an extra two days to prepare and heal up.
Still, Luguentz Dort is listed as out again with a hip strain as the Thunder continue to play without the services of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The Sixers aren’t without their own injury concerns either, as both teams populated the Injury Report with key pieces.
Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Tony Bradley: Questionable- Left ankle sprain
- Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
- Luguentz Dort: Out- Right hip strain
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
- Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid: Questionable- Right shoulder soreness
- Danny Green: Questionable- Left hip recovery
- Tobias Harris: Questionable- Right knee recovery
- Furkan Korkmaz: Questionable- Right ankle sprain
- Paul Reed: Questionable- Health and safety protocols
- Ben Simmins: Out- Illness
Tip-off between the Sixers and the Thunder from the Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.