NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Injury Report: Thunder again without Lu Dort Monday night

Headed out to play the Philadelphia 76ers, the OKC Thunder are again without the services of second year guard Lu Dort
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road again after returning to the Chesapeake Energy Arena for just a single game.

Facing the Philadelphia 76ers, currently the No. 2-seed in the Eastern Conference, on Monday night, OKC had an extra two days to prepare and heal up.

Still, Luguentz Dort is listed as out again with a hip strain as the Thunder continue to play without the services of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

READ MORE:

Thunder sign Charlie Brown Jr. to 10-day contract

Gabriel Deck is currently in Oklahoma City 

The Sixers aren’t without their own injury concerns either, as both teams populated the Injury Report with key pieces.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Tony Bradley: Questionable- Left ankle sprain 
  • Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
  • Luguentz Dort: Out- Right hip strain
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
  • Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
  • Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Joel Embiid: Questionable- Right shoulder soreness
  • Danny Green: Questionable- Left hip recovery 
  • Tobias Harris: Questionable- Right knee recovery
  • Furkan Korkmaz: Questionable- Right ankle sprain
  • Paul Reed: Questionable- Health and safety protocols
  • Ben Simmins: Out- Illness

Tip-off between the Sixers and the Thunder from the Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.

Moses Brown vs Philadelphia 76ers
News

Injury Report: Thunder again without Lu Dort Monday night

Lu Dort vs Philadelphia 76ers
News

Game Preview: Thunder head to Philadelphia on 13-game losing streak

Darius Bazley vs Philadelphia 76ers
News

Week Ahead: New faces set to make debut during Thunder’s tough schedule

Generic
News

Thunder sign guard Charlie Brown Jr. to 10-day contract

Mark Daigneault
News

Week in Review: Thunder losing streak sees them tumble down the standings

Mark Daigneault, Darius Bazley
News

Thunder forward Darius Bazley ending sophomore campaign on a high note

Theo Maledon, Russell Westbrook
News

Looking back at Russell Westbrook's unique return to Oklahoma City

Theo Maledon, Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards
News

Handing out Game Balls from Thunder's second game against Wizards