Injury Report: Thunder again without Lu Dort Monday night

Headed out to play the Philadelphia 76ers, the OKC Thunder are again without the services of second year guard Lu Dort

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road again after returning to the Chesapeake Energy Arena for just a single game.

Facing the Philadelphia 76ers, currently the No. 2-seed in the Eastern Conference, on Monday night, OKC had an extra two days to prepare and heal up.

Still, Luguentz Dort is listed as out again with a hip strain as the Thunder continue to play without the services of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Sixers aren’t without their own injury concerns either, as both teams populated the Injury Report with key pieces.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Tony Bradley: Questionable- Left ankle sprain

Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team

Luguentz Dort: Out- Right hip strain

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Josh Hall: Out- Bilateral knee soreness

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid: Questionable- Right shoulder soreness

Danny Green: Questionable- Left hip recovery

Tobias Harris: Questionable- Right knee recovery

Furkan Korkmaz: Questionable- Right ankle sprain

Paul Reed: Questionable- Health and safety protocols

Ben Simmins: Out- Illness

Tip-off between the Sixers and the Thunder from the Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.