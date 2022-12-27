Injury Report: Thunder Enter Meeting with Spurs with no New Injuries

Both San Antonio and Oklahoma City are relatively healthy ahead of their Tuesday matchup.

Oklahoma City returns to the court after a break around Christmas Day for a meeting with San Antonio.

The Thunder enter the game after a loss in their last game, but had won three straight games prior.

Both injury reports are fairly clean with no surprises on the OKC report.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Spurs officially have no one listed as out due to injury but both Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson are questionable. If Johnson is unable to go the Spurs would be without their top scorer and main play maker.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Jaylin Williams: Out: G League On Assignment

Eugene Omoruyi: G League Two-Way

Lindy Waters: G League Two-Way

San Antonio

Dominik Barlow: Out: G League Two-Way

Blake Wesley: Out: G League On Assignment

Keldon Johnson: Questionable: Low Back Tightness

Doug McDermott: Questionable: Right Knee Soreness

Tip-off for the Spurs and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Thunder are currently 7.5-point favorites.

