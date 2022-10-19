Injury Report: Thunder Expected to be Healthy for Season Opener

Oklahoma City opens up their 2022-23 regular season on the road against the Timberwolves.

The Thunder’s off-season felt much like last season in terms of injuries racking up at different times.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while Lu Dort missed multiple games with a concussion.

Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be available for OKC in tonight’s contest. The Thunder will be without promising rookie Chet Holmgren for the season after a Lisfranc injury.

OKC begins this season preparing for another year in rebuilding mode as they chase what could be the final pieces needed to find themselves back in the hunt.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves

Eric Paschall: Out- Left ankle/ Achilles Tendinosis

Tip-off for the Timberwolves and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. at the Target Center in Minneapolis the Timberwolves are currently 10.5 point favorites.

