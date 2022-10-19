Skip to main content

Injury Report: Thunder Expected to be Healthy for Season Opener

The Thunder tip-off their 2022-23 campaign in Minnesota on Wednesday and are expected to be near full health.

Oklahoma City opens up their 2022-23 regular season on the road against the Timberwolves.

The Thunder’s off-season felt much like last season in terms of injuries racking up at different times.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed all of the Thunders preseason contests with a MCL Sprain while Lu Dort missed multiple games with a concussion.

Gilgeous-Alexander is expected to be available for OKC in tonight’s contest. The Thunder will be without promising rookie Chet Holmgren for the season after a Lisfranc injury.

OKC begins this season preparing for another year in rebuilding mode as they chase what could be the final pieces needed to find themselves back in the hunt.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Eric Paschall: Out- Left ankle/ Achilles Tendinosis

Tip-off for the Timberwolves and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. at the Target Center in Minneapolis the Timberwolves are currently 10.5 point favorites. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

Josh Giddey
News

Three Things to Watch For in Oklahoma City's Season Opener

By Ross Lovelace
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Gameday: 2022-23 Season Opener in Minnesota

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Sam Presti
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Leave 2023 Draft with High Upside Wing

By Derek Parker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Steals are an Underrated Part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Arsenal

By Chris Becker
Isaiah Joe
News

Isaiah Joe Appreciates Oklahoma City's Team-First Culture

By Ross Lovelace
Darius Bazley, Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
News

What Does Darius Bazley’s Future Look Like with Thunder?

By Kade Kimble
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Decline Forward Darius Bazley’s Rookie Extension

By Derek Parker
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder
News

Starting Lineup Could Vary Early in the Season For Thunder

By Chris Becker