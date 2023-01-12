Injury Report: Thunder Facing Uphill Battle Against Healthy Philadelphia Squad
Oklahoma City will have a chance to bounce back following a close loss to Miami with another difficult game against Philadelphia.
The Thunder will battle the Sixers Thursday in Philadelphia. The Thunder enter 18-23 while the Heat come in at 25-15.
The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key.
Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury.
Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.
OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.
The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.
The Sixers on the other hand are fully healthy. No player on their injury report is out for the game due to an injury. The only athletes that will miss are G League players.
The health of the Sixers mixed with the injuries for OKC make the matchup increasingly challenging for the Thunder.
Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery
- Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture
- Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain
Philadelphia 76ers
- Jaden Springer: Out: G League On Assignment
- Julian Champagne: Out: G League Two-Way
- Louis King: Out: G League Two-Way
Tip-off for the 76ers and Thunder is slated for 6 p.m. in Miami, the Sixers are currently 9.5-point.
Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.