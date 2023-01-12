Injury Report: Thunder Facing Uphill Battle Against Healthy Philadelphia Squad

Philadelphia is missing no players on Thursday due to injuries.

Oklahoma City will have a chance to bounce back following a close loss to Miami with another difficult game against Philadelphia.

The Thunder will battle the Sixers Thursday in Philadelphia. The Thunder enter 18-23 while the Heat come in at 25-15.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key.

Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury.

Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season and remains out. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Sixers on the other hand are fully healthy. No player on their injury report is out for the game due to an injury. The only athletes that will miss are G League players.

The health of the Sixers mixed with the injuries for OKC make the matchup increasingly challenging for the Thunder.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Philadelphia 76ers

Jaden Springer: Out: G League On Assignment

Julian Champagne: Out: G League Two-Way

Louis King: Out: G League Two-Way

Tip-off for the 76ers and Thunder is slated for 6 p.m. in Miami, the Sixers are currently 9.5-point.

