Skip to main content

Injury Report: Thunder head to Houston with Healthy Roster

Oklahoma City will play the Rockets in Houston on Saturday night.

Oklahoma City is back in action for the second half of back-to-back home games.

The game will feature No. 3 overall draft pick Jabari Smith and the Rockets battling the Thunder. The Thunder enter at 8-11 and Houston enters with an NBA worst 4-14 record.

OKC will enter the game fairly healthy only missing Mike Muscala of players who have played this season.

Ousmane Dieng will return to the Thunder roster after a stint with the G League Blue. 

The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year.

Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe were all dealing with different ailments recently, they are all healthy for the matchup with the Rockets.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery
  • Jaylin Williams: Out- G League Two-Way
  • Lindy Waters: Out- G League On Assignment
  • Mike Muscala- Out: Left Pinky Fracture
  • Eugene Omuruyi: Out- G League On Assignment 

Houston Rockets

  • Darius Days: Out- G League Two-Way
  • Bruno Fernando: Out- Left knee injury Management
  • Trevor Hudgins- Out: G League Two-Way
  • TyTy Washington: Out- G League On Assignment
  • Jae’Sean Tate: Out- Right Ankle Soreness
  • Alperen Sengun: Probable- Right Groin Strain

Tip-off for the Rockets And Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently two-point favorites. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Bulls
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Shows Off Clutch Gene in Thunder's OT Win Over Chicago

By Dustin McLaughlin
OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Alperen Sengun, Josh Giddey
News

Thunder Gameday: Battle of Lottery Teams in Houston

By Inside The Thunder Staff
USATSI_19447433
News

Gilgeous-Alexander Leads OKC Past Chicago in Overtime

By Randall Sweet
Injury Report
News

Injury Report: Thunder Healthy Entering Matchup with Bulls

By Chris Becker
Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Darius Bazley Finding Success In New Role with Thunder

By Dustin McLaughlin
OKC Thunder, Chicago Bulls
News

Thunder Gameday: Day After Thanksgiving Battle with Bulls

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

Aleksej Pokusevski Continues Breakout Season for Thunder

By Derek Parker
Tre Mann, Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
News

Thunder Climbing in 3-Point Shooting With Recent Performances

By Chris Becker