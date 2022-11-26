Injury Report: Thunder head to Houston with Healthy Roster

Oklahoma City is back in action for the second half of back-to-back home games.

The game will feature No. 3 overall draft pick Jabari Smith and the Rockets battling the Thunder. The Thunder enter at 8-11 and Houston enters with an NBA worst 4-14 record.

OKC will enter the game fairly healthy only missing Mike Muscala of players who have played this season.

Ousmane Dieng will return to the Thunder roster after a stint with the G League Blue.

The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year.

Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe were all dealing with different ailments recently, they are all healthy for the matchup with the Rockets.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Jaylin Williams: Out- G League Two-Way

Lindy Waters: Out- G League On Assignment

Mike Muscala- Out: Left Pinky Fracture

Eugene Omuruyi: Out- G League On Assignment

Houston Rockets

Darius Days: Out- G League Two-Way

Bruno Fernando: Out- Left knee injury Management

Trevor Hudgins- Out: G League Two-Way

TyTy Washington: Out- G League On Assignment

Jae’Sean Tate: Out- Right Ankle Soreness

Alperen Sengun: Probable- Right Groin Strain

Tip-off for the Rockets And Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Thunder are currently two-point favorites.

