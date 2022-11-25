Skip to main content

Injury Report: Thunder Healthy Entering Matchup with Bulls

The Thunder are missing only Mike Muscala of the players who have played in a game this season, while Chicago is missing Lonzo Ball.

The Thunder return to action at home after having Thanksgiving Day off.

OKC will enter the game fairly healthy only missing Mike Muscala of players who have played this season.

The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year.

Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe were all dealing with different ailments recently, they are all healthy for the matchup with the Bulls.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Bulls will not be at full strength with Lonzo Ball slated to miss the game. Goran Dragic will also be out.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery
  • Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment
  • Jaylin Williams: Out- G League Two-Way
  • Lindy Waters: Out- G League On Assignment
  • Mike Muscala: Out- Left Pinky Fracture

Chicago Bulls

  • Lonzo Ball: Out- Left knee contusion
  • Goran Dragic: Doubtful- Left Clavicle stinger
  • Javonte Green: Probable- low back confusion
  • Malcolm Hill: Out: G League Two-Way
  • Marko Simonvic: Out- G League On Assignment
  • Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out- G League On Assignment

Tip-off for the Bulls And Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Bulls are currently 2.5 point favorites. 

