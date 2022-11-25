Injury Report: Thunder Healthy Entering Matchup with Bulls

The Thunder return to action at home after having Thanksgiving Day off.

OKC will enter the game fairly healthy only missing Mike Muscala of players who have played this season.

The injury bug has not been kind to the Thunder throughout this year.

Tre Mann, Darius Bazley and Isaiah Joe were all dealing with different ailments recently, they are all healthy for the matchup with the Bulls.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Bulls will not be at full strength with Lonzo Ball slated to miss the game. Goran Dragic will also be out.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Ousmane Dieng: Out- G League On Assignment

Jaylin Williams: Out- G League Two-Way

Lindy Waters: Out- G League On Assignment

Mike Muscala: Out- Left Pinky Fracture

Chicago Bulls

Lonzo Ball: Out- Left knee contusion

Goran Dragic: Doubtful- Left Clavicle stinger

Javonte Green: Probable- low back confusion

Malcolm Hill: Out: G League Two-Way

Marko Simonvic: Out- G League On Assignment

Kostas Antetokounmpo: Out- G League On Assignment

Tip-off for the Bulls And Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Bulls are currently 2.5 point favorites.

