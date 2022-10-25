Skip to main content

Injury Report: Thunder Injuries Mounting Ahead of Clippers Back-to-Back

Oklahoma City continues to find themselves decimated with injuries as they prepare to host the Clippers on Tuesday.

The injuries are mounting for Oklahoma City.

OKC returns to the Paycom Center on Tuesday for a matchup against the Championship hopeful Clippers.

The injuries began in the preseason with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren, but slowed as the preseason went on. Dort and SGA both began the season healthy, though SGA has since injured his hip — he will now miss his second straight game.

In the Thunder’s opener rookie Williams suffered an orbital fracture and is expected to be evaluated in about a week after undergoing surgery.

Thunder second-year guard Josh Giddey injured his ankle in the Thunder’s recent matchup with the Timberwolves and will miss time.

OKC enters the game still looking for their first win of the season, and the chances continue to get cut as players continue to fall to injuries.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

The Clippers will have most of their fire power for their trip to OKC, but will be without former Thunder member Paul George.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery
  • Jalen Williams: Out- Right Orbital Bone fracture
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Hip contusion
  • Josh Giddey: Out- Right Ankle Sprain

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Moussa Diabate: Out- G League Two Way
  • Paul George: Out- Illness Non-COVID
  • Marcus Morris Sr: Out- Personal Reasons
  • Jason Preston: Out- G League on assignment

Tip-off for the Clippers and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City the Clippers are currently 9.5 point favorites. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (2)

Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers

Mark Daigneault
News

Thunder Desperately Searching for Early Season Momentum

By Ross Lovelace
USATSI_19182837
News

Thunder Gameday: Kicking Off Mini Series at Home Against Clippers

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Clippers, Thunder Injury Reports Filled Ahead of Back-to-Back

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Eugene Omoruyi
News

Robinson-Earl Exceeds Expectations in Oklahoma City's Loss to Minnesota

By Ross Lovelace
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season

By Chris Becker
Nikola Jokic, Mike Muscala, Denver Nuggets
News

Mock Trade: Lakers Start to Fix Shooting Issues

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Kenrich Williams
News

Thunder Outmanned by Timberwolves in Loss

By Kade Kimble
Lu Dort, Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
News

Thunder Experiencing Foul Trouble Through First Two Games

By Dustin McLaughlin