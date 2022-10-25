Injury Report: Thunder Injuries Mounting Ahead of Clippers Back-to-Back

The injuries are mounting for Oklahoma City.

OKC returns to the Paycom Center on Tuesday for a matchup against the Championship hopeful Clippers.

The injuries began in the preseason with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren, but slowed as the preseason went on. Dort and SGA both began the season healthy, though SGA has since injured his hip — he will now miss his second straight game.

In the Thunder’s opener rookie Williams suffered an orbital fracture and is expected to be evaluated in about a week after undergoing surgery.

Thunder second-year guard Josh Giddey injured his ankle in the Thunder’s recent matchup with the Timberwolves and will miss time.

OKC enters the game still looking for their first win of the season, and the chances continue to get cut as players continue to fall to injuries.

The Clippers will have most of their fire power for their trip to OKC, but will be without former Thunder member Paul George.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out- Right foot surgery

Jalen Williams: Out- Right Orbital Bone fracture

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Hip contusion

Josh Giddey: Out- Right Ankle Sprain

Los Angeles Clippers

Moussa Diabate: Out- G League Two Way

Paul George: Out- Illness Non-COVID

Marcus Morris Sr: Out- Personal Reasons

Jason Preston: Out- G League on assignment

Tip-off for the Clippers and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City the Clippers are currently 9.5 point favorites.

