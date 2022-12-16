Injury Report: Thunder Remain Without Jeremiah Robinson-Earl as Timberwolves Visit

The Thunder remain without multiple key pieces as they face Divisional foe Minnesota.

Oklahoma City will miss a couple of familiar faces when a familiar foe visits the Paycom Center Friday night.

Both Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Kenrich Williams remain out with injuries for the Thunder’s Friday night battle with Minnesota.

Oklahoma City enters on the heels of a short losing spell, and is relatively healthy, compared to the past.

The only new injury comes to Ousmane Dieng who has been playing in the G League as he suffered a wrist injury, his second of the season.

A host of key Thunder players have missed key games this season including Tre Mann, Aleksej Pokusevski, Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Timberwolves injury list isn’t too long, but could be an issue with both D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert listed as Questionable.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Lindy Waters: Available: G League Two-Way

Kenrich Williams: Out: Right Knee Sprain

Ousmane Dieng: Out: Right Wrist small displaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Minnesota Timberwolves

Taurean Prince: Out: Right Shoulder Subluxation

Jordan McLaughlin: Out: Left Calf Strain

Karl-Anthony Towns: Out: Right Calf Strain

Rudy Gobert: Questionable: Left Ankle Sprain

D’Angelo Russell: Questionable: Left Knee Contusion

Tip-off for the Timberwolves and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in Oklahoma City, the Thunder are currently 2.5-point favorites.

