Injury Report: Thunder's Lu Dort out against Golden State after career night

Steph Curry will have to replicate his heroics against Denver when the shorthanded Warriors visit OKC

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-34) return home to host the Golden State Warriors (26-28) on the second night of a back-to-back.

Steph Curry enters OKC fresh off a 53-point performance against the Denver Nuggets will not have to duel with the Thunder’s own big scorer, Luguentz Dort, who became just the sixth player in Oklahoma City history to cross the 40-point threshold in a game.

While the Warriors still chase a playoff spot, neither Golden State nor the Thunder have had particularly good luck with injuries this season.

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Guard Luguentz Dort: Out- Left shoulder soreness

Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team

Forward Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Right arm soreness

Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot

Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain

Forward Josh Hall: Questionable- Bilateral knee soreness

Golden State Warriors

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out- Left wrist soreness

Eric Paschall: Out- Left hip flexor strain

Klay Thompson: Out- Right achilles tear

James Wiseman: Out- Right meniscus tear

Tip-off between the Warriors and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.