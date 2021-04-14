Inside The Thunder
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Injury Report: Thunder's Lu Dort out against Golden State after career night

Steph Curry will have to replicate his heroics against Denver when the shorthanded Warriors visit OKC
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-34) return home to host the Golden State Warriors (26-28) on the second night of a back-to-back.

Steph Curry enters OKC fresh off a 53-point performance against the Denver Nuggets will not have to duel with the Thunder’s own big scorer, Luguentz Dort, who became just the sixth player in Oklahoma City history to cross the 40-point threshold in a game.

While the Warriors still chase a playoff spot, neither Golden State nor the Thunder have had particularly good luck with injuries this season.

READ MORE:

Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Guard Luguentz Dort: Out- Left shoulder soreness
  • Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
  • Forward Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Right arm soreness
  • Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
  • Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
  • Forward Josh Hall: Questionable- Bilateral knee soreness

Golden State Warriors

  • Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out- Left wrist soreness
  • Eric Paschall: Out- Left hip flexor strain
  • Klay Thompson: Out- Right achilles tear
  • James Wiseman: Out- Right meniscus tear

Tip-off between the Warriors and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.

Thunder Golden State Warriors
News

Injury Report: Thunder's Lu Dort out against Golden State after career night

Lu Dort on his Contract
News

Opinion: Amidst draft hype, Lu Dort could be the key piece to OKC’s future

Moses Brown, Lu Dort, Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
News

Handing out Game Balls after Lu Dort's show-stopping performance for OKC against Utah

Darius Bazley vs Golden State
News

Game Preview: Thunder take on struggling Warriors

Lu Dort vs Jazz
News

Lu Dort has career night as Thunder fall to Jazz

Svi Mykhailiuk and Kenrich Williams
News

Three takeaways from the Thunder's 106-96 loss to the Jazz

Lu Dort vs Utah
News

Thunder's Lu Dort explodes in first quarter versus Jazz

Lu Dort vs Atlanta
News

Injury Report: Oklahoma City Thunder without a key rookie taking on Utah Jazz