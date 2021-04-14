Injury Report: Thunder's Lu Dort out against Golden State after career night
The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-34) return home to host the Golden State Warriors (26-28) on the second night of a back-to-back.
Steph Curry enters OKC fresh off a 53-point performance against the Denver Nuggets will not have to duel with the Thunder’s own big scorer, Luguentz Dort, who became just the sixth player in Oklahoma City history to cross the 40-point threshold in a game.
While the Warriors still chase a playoff spot, neither Golden State nor the Thunder have had particularly good luck with injuries this season.
Here is the most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Guard Luguentz Dort: Out- Left shoulder soreness
- Guard Gabriel Deck: Out- Not with team
- Forward Aleksej Pokusevski: Out- Right arm soreness
- Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out- Plantar Fasciitis in the right foot
- Center Mike Muscala: Out- Right ankle sprain
- Forward Josh Hall: Questionable- Bilateral knee soreness
Golden State Warriors
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out- Left wrist soreness
- Eric Paschall: Out- Left hip flexor strain
- Klay Thompson: Out- Right achilles tear
- James Wiseman: Out- Right meniscus tear
Tip-off between the Warriors and the Thunder from the Chesapeake Energy Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.