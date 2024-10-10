Injury Report, Updated Odds (10/10): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Zealand Breakers
While it's only preseason play, the Oklahoma City Thunder are coming off an exhilarating contest against the Houston Rockets. Off an intentionally missed free throw, former Thunder Jack McVeigh nailed a mid-range jump shot to force overtime.
The Thunder eventually lost to Houston in overtime, and now they're set to play their second game of the preseason back-to-back. This time, they host the New Zealand Breakers. The Thunder, undoubtedly, are the better team here. They'll have plenty of time to give younger guys reps in this contest.
These are the types of games that allow Oklahoma City to get a great look at what depth they have and allow those players a chance to have an expanded role.
Injury Report
Thunder:
Jaylin Williams, out (knee)
Kenrich Williams, out (knee)
Nikola Topic, out (knee)
Breakers:
Karim Lopez, out
Jonah Bolden, out
Dane Pineau, out
The Thunder saw Cason Wallace return on Wednesday after initially being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He played 21 minutes in the contest, signaling that his minor ankle sprain from the team's preseason opener responded well.
It wouldn't come as much of a shock to see players be added to this list closer to game time. The Breakers are an easy opponent in a game that doesn't mean anything for the standings. Risking injury in a game that won't make the star players better doesn't seem to be the most reasonable decision.
Updated Odds
The Thunder is a 35.5-point favorite over New Zealand. This makes sense, too. Any NBA team playing a squad from another league would have a similar point spread. The talent discrepancy is incredible so it would make sense that Oklahoma City is a steep favorite, even if they don't cover.
