Inside The Thunder

Injury Report, Updated Odds [11/13]: OKC Thunder vs New Orleans Pelicans

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing host to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday for the fourth game of a six game home stand. Each team is without many key pieces, including the Thunder who have a new name on their injury report.

Rylan Stiles

Nov 8, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (9) during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Oklahoma City Thunder welcome the New Orleans Pelicans M.A.S.H. Unit into the Paycom Center on Wednesday in the midst of a two game home stand. While each team has dealt with thier shair of injuries, the Pelicans have the short end of the stick this season.

Updated Injury Report:

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Alex Caruso (Hip Soreness) OUT
  • Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
  • Isaiah Hartenstein (Hand) OUT
  • Jaylin Williams (Hamstring) OUT
  • Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
  • Alex Ducas (Two-way) Questionable
  • Adam Flagler (Two-way) Questionable

New Orleans Pelicans

  • Zion Wiliamson (Hamstring) OUT
  • Dejounte Murray (Hand) OUT
  • CJ McCollum (Adductor) OUT
  • Herb Jones (Shoulder) OUT
  • Jose Alvarado (Hamstring) OUT
  • Jordan Hawkins (Back) OUT
  • Karlo Matkovic (G League) OUT

Updated Odds

Fanduel has kept this line steady, despite the injury news from both sides - including Alex Caruso's late addition to the report. The Thunder remain a 14.5 point favorite against the New Orleans Pelicans.

While not having Caruso is a massive blow, especially as the Thunder attempt to patch work together a center-in-name-only rotation, Oklahoma City is still the far more talented roster tonight.

Sure, this is a lofty spread, but the Thunder should secure a win over the Pelicans on their home floor. New Orleans should labor to score in Bricktown with the only option to lean on being Brandon Ingram who routinely struggles against Lu Dort.

