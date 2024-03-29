Injury Report, Updated Odds (3/29): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns
The Oklahoma City Thunder is coming off a brutal loss to the Houston Rockets. Without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder took an overtime loss to the Rockets -- who picked up their tenth straight victory.
Now, the Thunder hosts the Phoenix Suns, who have won four of their last five games. This provides a big opportunity for the Thunder to snag a home victory before taking off to the East Coast.
The two teams have squared off twice this seaosn, which has seen the Thunder come away with a victory in both contests.
Still tied in the loss column for the top seed in the Western Conference, this would be a big win for the Thunder.
Injury Report
Thunder:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OUT (Quad)
Ousmane Dieng, OUT (G League)
Adam Flagler, OUT (G League)
Keyontae Johnson, OUT (G League)
Olivier Sarr, OUT (G League)
Lindy Waters III, Questionable (G League)
Suns:
Jusuf Nurkic, Questionable (Ankle)
Damion Lee, OUT (Meniscus)
Being without Gilgeous-Alexander once again would be a big blow. It might be for the best, though. He needs to get 100 percent healthy -- or as healthy as he can -- heading into the playoffs. The Thunder has felt the impact of an injured star in the playoffs first hand many times. These regular season games are much less important than Gilgeous-Alexander's health.
Nurkic also gives the Thunder problems with his size, so the Suns are going to want his imapct if he's able to go. Other than those two, nothing else on the injury report is going to swing the outcome of this game.
Updated Odds
After opening as a 3.5-point favorite, the Thunder is now a 1.5-point underdog. Playing the big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is no easy task, and doing so without Gilgeous-Alexander is even more difficult.
