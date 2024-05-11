Injury Report, Updated Odds (5/11): Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
Game 3 could be incredibly defining for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks. No NBA playoff series is done in three games -- though teams with a 3-0 lead can essentially call the series a wrap. Still, that's no issue for the Thunder or Mavericks, who split the first two games of the series in Oklahoma City.
The reason the Game 3 contest is so defining is because the Thunder has the opportunity to steal a game back on the road, taking one in Dallas. Evidently, they need to snag one of the next two games, both of which take place in Dallas.
This series could get dangerous for the Thunder if they don't take Game 3. The Mavericks will be off two straight victories while hosting another game on their home floor, giving them all the momentum needed to extend a series lead.
Injury Report
Thunder:
No injuries to report.
Mavericks:
Luka Doncic, Questionable (Knee)
Maxi Kleber, OUT (Shoulder)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, OUT (Ankle)
The afternoon tipoff time makes this one interesting. Both teams have struggled in afternoon contests, and it hasn't been a full 48 hours since the completion of Game 2. This is likely part of the reason Doncic is listed as questionable for his knee injury, whereas he was listed as probable for Games 1 and 2.
The Thunder's continued clean injury report remains a massive victory for the team as they navigate their first postseason together.
Updated Odds
Heading to their home floor after being underdogs twice in a row, the Mavericks are a 2.5-point favorite over the Thunder. This is no shock, and it could be huge for the Thunder. Oklahoma City must show resilience on the road and try its best to get back on the right side of the win column.
