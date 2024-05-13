Injury Report, Updated Odds (5/13): Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder officially have their backs fully against the wall. They're down 2-1 to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs, and they're facing a Game 4 on the road in American Airlines Center.
The Mavericks are going to try and punch a final blow and take a 3-1 lead. This would more than likely take the Thunder out of the series. They've got to try and recapture some momentum in the series by taking the last game in Dallas before heading back home.
Starting the game strongly and breaking up the flow of the game for the Mavericks will be key for the Thunder. They need to stop the Mavericks' offense, especially if Dallas is going to continue and play stout defense.
Injury Report
Thunder:
No injuries to report.
Mavericks:
Luka Doncic, Questionable (Knee)
Maxi Kleber, OUT (Shoulder)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, OUT (Ankle)
Like he has been through the first three games, Doncic will be available. He is injured, but Doncic himself said it's nothing that's going to hold him out of a playoff game. It's not career-ending, and he'll have the offseason to heal. If it was bad enough for him to not play, he'd be listed as out.
The other two Mavericks injuries have remained the same all series, though it hasn't made a huge impact on Dallas, who holds a series lead.
The Thunder remains lucky when it comes to staying healthy, and they need to capitalize on it moving forward the best they can.
Updated Odds
The Thunder is playing as an underdog once again. Being short underdogs in the first game in Dallas, the Thunder is a 1.5-point underdog for Game 4.
They need to play spoiler in a big way. They need to find a way to steal the second game in Dallas to try and demoralize the Mavericks heading back to Oklahoma City if they want to prolong the series.
