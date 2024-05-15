Injury Report, Updated Odds (5/15): Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Oklahoma City Thunder had their backs against the wall during Game 4. Down 2-1, on the road in Dallas, the Thunder stunned the Mavericks late, completing a comeback and securing victory.
With both teams having split their home-court games, the Thunder now returns home with a chance to take a series lead for the first time since winning Game 1. This poses a huge opportunity for Oklahoma City. Getting a leg up with a 3-2 series lead would give the Thunder two chances to close the series out.
A Western Conference Finals berth is well within reach for the Thunder, and taking care of business on their home floor is a must in doing so.
Injury Report
Thunder:
No injuries to report.
Mavericks:
Luka Doncic, Probable (Knee)
Maxi Kleber, OUT (Shoulder)
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, OUT (Ankle)
While it's no secret Luka Doncic is going to play despite being on the injury report, it's still worth noting his mention as probable. The knee is still very much bothering, leaving him a step slow in this series. Having to constantly face stout defenders like Lu Dort and Cason Wallace on top of dealing with injury has to be exhausting for Doncic.
Nonetheless, nothing new on the injury report heading into Game 5 in Oklahoma City. The series is still very much up for grabs as the 2-2 series record doesn't favor either team.
Updated Odds
The Thunder was an underdog for both games in Dallas. The Mavericks have now been underdogs in each of the three games in Oklahoma City. Heading into Wednesday night's game, Oklahoma City is a 4.5-point favorite over the Mavericks.
Winning this game in any capacity would be huge for the Thunder, demoralizing the Mavericks. Taking all of the momentum back in the series only needing one more win would essentially give the Thunder a straightforward path to the conference finals.
