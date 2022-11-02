Internal Development Key for Thunder in Four Game Win Streak

After opening the 2022-23 season with three consecutive losses, the Oklahoma City Thunder have embarked on a four-game win streak, taking down the Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.

OKC dominated the Clippers in back-to-back contests, outscoring Los Angeles by a combined 22 points. In the second matchup, Oklahoma City's defense held former Thunder forward Paul George to 10 points on a night where the seven-time all-star went 4-of-12 from the field.

Against the Mavericks, OKC made a miraculous comeback in the waning moments of the fourth quarter to bring the game to overtime, where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe took over to secure a victory for the Thunder.

Down by double figures in the second half of a contest against the Magic, Oklahoma City pulled off its comeback act once again. The resiliency of the young Thunder roster has come to fruition as a result of the internal development of the team's players.

A season ago, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 24.5 points, almost six assists and just over one steal per game. The Kentucky product has already shown improvements this year, averaging 31.5 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

The Canadian guard has looked much more active and invasive on defense, lunging into passing lanes and knocking away handoffs on defense. Gilgeous-Alexander has been excellent at turning these opportunities into points at the other end of the floor.

SGA also has shown improved touch that has helped him become a lethal mid-range shooter and finish more consistently around the rim.

Aside from the Thunder's top contributor, multiple other players have come up big for Oklahoma City in the team's recent string of success. Aleksej Pokusevski has been inconsistent during his time in OKC, but the skilled forward has been a major contributor to multiple Thunder victories.

Against the Magic, Poku pitched in 16 points and nine rebounds while shooting 7-of-13 from the field. The 20-year-old Serbian also added two steals and three blocks, showcasing his skill on both ends of the court.

In Oklahoma City's second victory over the Clippers, Pokusevski went 6-of-11 from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range, scoring 15 points and notching six rebounds.

After struggling early in the season, fourth-year guard Lu Dort has found his rhythm over the past three games, tallying 21 points in a win over the Clippers, 16 points and six rebounds in a win over the Mavericks and 14 points in a win over the Magic.

Dort has taken strides as a slasher, displaying multiple crafty takes to the basket over the past few games. As always, however, the former UDFA is recognized most notably for his defensive prowess.

Luka Dončić, who went 8-for-23 from the field in his matchup against the Thunder, praised Dort as one of the three best defenders in the league.

The flashes of potential in somewhat surprising winning efforts from the young Oklahoma City roster are early indicators that the future could be very bright in the Modern Frontier. OKC's development of its players has been and will continue to be the key to the team's success.

