Is Chicago Bullish on Presti

In what will be another Summer of change for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sam Presti could be as hot an item as any of the Thunder Players. Per Bulls insider K.C. Jhonson of NBC Sports and reported by Sam Amico of Sports Illustrated the Bulls could have an interest in the Thunder's general manager.

Jones writes that Bull's chief operating officer Michel Rinesdorf is doing his due diligence on potential candidates, and Presti's name is sure to be on his list. Jones also says that because of Clay Bennett's relationship with Presti, the Thunder owner would not have an issue with him pursuing other opportunities.

The problem for the Bulls or any other team that may want Presti's services is the price tag could be upwards of 9 to 10-million dollars. Jones indicates that Bulls have not historically been big spenders when it comes to management, so most likely, they would like to spread their money around and hire multiple people for several front office positions that could be open.

The other issue is the potential 15 first-round draft picks over the next seven years, that the Thunder secured through various trades. Presti is a builder, would he leave a treasure trove of picks that would allow him to remake the Thunder in his image? I'm going to say that would be a hard no.

Presti is going to have the type of freedom that would make any G.M. green with envy. Plus, the Thunder are in a position where if they were willing to spend and sign Danilo Gallinari for a couple of more seasons, a serious run in the west wouldn't be out of the question.

Let's not forget Billy Donovan's contract expires this season, Presti and Donovan are about as good a working duo as you will find in the NBA. Presti makes the decisions, and Donovan doesn't seem to mind.

Even if Presti wanted to make a change, the picks, and ability to make roster moves at will would attract several potential coaches. As with all things Thunder its fluid situation, so stay tuned.

Thunder Strikes:

Good news for YouTube T.V. subscribers. Sinclair, the parent company of Fox Sports Regional, has come to terms with YouTube T.V., so you will be able to watch Thunder games for the rest of the season. If you subscribe to Dish or Sling, still no dice.