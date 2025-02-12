Isaiah Hartenstein Continues Glass Dominance With Fully Healthy OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City has dominated opposing competition through February, and the team is showing no signs of slowing down. Through the domination, it was a well-known fact that Oklahoma City wasn’t even full strength, and it would be impossible to fully judge this team without all of its pieces.
The time has come — this team is almost fully healthy. With Chet Holmgren back in the lineup and Alex Caruso off the injury report, all the pieces are coming together. Ajay Mitchell and Cason Wallace are the last two rotation players on the injury report, but Wallace should be back on the court soon. The fully healthy Thunder look just as scary as advertised.
The best part about Holmgren’s return to the lineup and Oklahoma City’s injuries clearing up is being able to watch the front court flourish. We’ve seen Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein dominate separately, but seeing them share the floor is what all Thunder fans patiently waited for.
As both players have said, the double big man lineup is certainly still an adjustment. The early returns have been overwhelmingly positive, but it’ll take some time for it to fully be natural — especially for a team that has specialized in the small ball department. One thing is for certain, though. Holmgren’s return to action has not halted Hartenstein’s production in the slightest.
In the two games since Holmgren’s return, the two big men have been in the starting lineup together. Even with Holmgren back on the floor, Hartenstein has managed to grab 27 rebounds in 54 minutes of action.
Seeing Hartenstein and Holmgren succeed together is the most encouraging sign that Oklahoma City could get. The front court pairing will help determine the Thunder’s ceiling, and it’s certainly a good thing that Holmgren’s return hasn’t lessened Hartenstein’s production.
Hartenstein has been far and away the Thunder’s best rebounder this season, and he has given the team an enforcer down low. On the season, he’s averaging 11.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. Most of that work has been done without Holmgren, but the two recent games have been promising.
Both big men have a chance to help this team finish up a historic season. If Oklahoma City makes a Finals run, these two will be playing a big part.
