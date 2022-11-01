Isaiah Joe, Thunder Sharp Shooters Deserve Extended Opportunity

It’s no secret that Oklahoma City’s roster is not full of hand-picked All Stars or knockdown 3-point shooters.

The Thunder have accumulated youthful talent since the rebuild began, but the team hasn’t quite gotten around to filling out the roster quite yet. Outside shooting has been a topic of debate each off-season, but Oklahoma City is still searching for direction before the team goes after immediate free agent needs in the off-season.

One player who the Thunder went after, though, was Isaiah Joe. After being waived by Philadelphia, Joe inked a multi-year dear in Oklahoma City locking him up for the next three years. This was especially significant considering the Thunder’s impending roster crunch and crowded rotation situation. Not to mention, the Thunder will have to use its treasure chest of draft picks down the road too.

The one thing that was abundantly clear when Oklahoma City made this trade, is that the organization absolutely values Joe as a player. And it’s clear why.

In his first chance at extended run, Joe turned in 15 points on a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor and 3-of-three from long distance. He played just nine minutes and singlehandedly helped the Thunder erase a late 16-point deficit and come back to win the game in overtime.

Whether it’s Joe or other shooters on the roster like Lindy Waters, or even Kenrich Williams and Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City has to be mindful of rotations. Leaving Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the floor alone without shooters to kick out to is a death sentence on the offensive end. You need to surround your stats with shooters, and Oklahoma City has players on the roster deserving of shots.

After Saturday’s performance in Dallas, Joe certainly deserves a chance to share the floor with Oklahoma City’s top players. He has solid court awareness and seemed to play well off of Gilgeous-Alexander. Great shooters know where to be on the floor, and he adjusted to all of SGA's drives to the basket.

After seeing the positive results of keeping a shooter on the floor, the Thunder must make an effort to continue creating opportunities.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.