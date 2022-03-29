Isaiah Roby Leads the Way in Win Over Portland

With the last few weeks of the regular season upon us, the battle for the top of the NBA is heating up. The battle for the bottom is heating up, too.

The bottom four teams were all within 1.5 games of each other heading into Monday night’s game. While Portland is just a bit too far behind to secure that top four pick, the Blazers have been doing their best to secure a solid pick.

With the injury report ridiculously long, including a late Tre Mann scratch, it was pretty apparent that both the Thunder and the Blazers wanted to lose.

The Thunder got the best of the Blazers, completing the comeback for the 134-131 win in overtime.

Oklahoma City seemed to have pulled it off as the Thunder trailed by double digits well into the fourth quarter.

With six seconds left, Oklahoma City’s furious rally brought them within three points. Isaiah Roby found the ball on the wing and launched with just under five seconds left. He drilled the 3-pointer, sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Blazers then had the ball with seven seconds left and a chance to tie, down by three. Portland, tellingly, went for the two pointer, sealing the win for the Thunder.

Here are the top performers from last night’s entertaining tank-off:

Theo Maledon Reinhold Matay / USA TODAY Sports Maledon continued his big week, quietly stringing together three 20-point performances in a row. He’s also gaining valuable minutes and experience, playing nearly the entire game. Tuesday night, he recorded 39 minutes. The French point guard poured in 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists doing it all for the Thunder. Maledon also knocked down four huge 3-pointers. In his last three games, he’s averaging 22.3 points and 4.6 assists per game, both numbers to build on heading into a big season for both Maledon and the Thunder next year. Aaron Wiggins Alonzo Adams-USA Today In addition to Roby, Wiggins also netted his career high Monday night. The rookie poured in 28 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Thunder. He shot an efficient 11-of-19 from the floor and knocked down two triples. With more minutes, Wiggins continues to look more like a consistent NBA player. He knows his role and plays it well. Wiggins can make his money as 3-and-D wing with fantastic slashing instincts. Isaiah Roby Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports In addition to hitting the game winner, Roby might’ve singlehandedly won the game for the Thunder. The stretch forward notched a career-high 30 points and eight rebounds. He finished the evening a scorching hot 11-of-13 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the 3-point line. Roby doninated this game. The Nebraska product was also a menace on the defensive end, recording two steals and two blocks. His all-around play is what led OKC to victory.

