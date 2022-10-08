Jalen Williams Gaining Experience in Bench Role

Jalen Williams is getting his needed reps.

In two games he’s played nearly 50 minutes, before missing the Thunder’s last game due to strep throat.

In those two games he’s averaging exactly 10 points per game. While shooting 7-of-17 from the field. However Williams, a 35% 3-point shooter in college, has yet to make a 3-point shot in the preseason. He’s a combined 0-for-5.

Williams burst out as a possible key contributor to OKC in the Summer League after dominating the court. While being utilized off the bench for the OKC full roster he’s made a similar impact.

Williams has contributed in facilitating scoring as well. He notched five assists in OKC’s first preseason game against the Nuggets. He then followed that with three against the Mavericks.

Williams, who stands at 6-foot-6, came in with solid rebounding numbers out of college. He’s totalled three boards so far in the preseason.

Williams hasn’t been the best player on the court like he was at times in the Summer League, but that was to be expected as the full roster, minus the injured players, have been playing.

Williams has shown flashes of being able to be a key part of the Thunder’s bench unit who could pair well with Tre Mann as the backup guards.

Williams could’ve benefitted from the experience against the 36ers, but could see increased minutes on Sunday against another international team.

Williams is set to see a large role in the regular season as he keeps improving, but the preseason is crucial for him to get more experience with the full team, which he’s has been through two games.

Williams hasn’t been breaking the stat sheet like he was in the Summer League but despite missing OKC’s last game has still been decently productive.

