Jalen Williams Must Continue Trajectory as Creator for OKC Thunder to Take Next Step
The Thunder’s offseason moves were efficient and effective. By many accounts, Oklahoma City was listed as the winner of the summer by many different accounts. Sam Presti added two of the very best role players in the NBA and addressed a handful of the team’s biggest issues.
Oklahoma City lost in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks, but heading into next season, the roster is already much improved. Alex Caruso fixes the issue of the Thunder’s weakest starter, which was Josh Giddey towards the end of the year, and Isaiah Hartenstein fixes Oklahoma City’s need for rebounds. All in all, it was a perfect offseason for the team and the Thunder seems primed for a conference finals run a year from now.
The one need Oklahoma City, didn’t address this offseason is a secondary creator, that could take over when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heads to the bench. Of course, this was Jalen Williams’ role a season ago, but when he went cold in the playoffs, the team had no answer. To this point in the offseason though, it feels like Oklahoma City is clearly trusting Williams’ regular season data and improvement heading into year three.
Adding Hartenstein will free up a lot for Williams, who will benefit tremendously from having a legit screener on the perimeter. He’ll be able to attack the rim, pull up for his signature jumper, and keep defenses honest by hitting his big man on the roll. Williams improved in a big way during his sophomore season and didn't come close to a slump. He was rthe team's second scoring option all season long.
By not adding a playmaking guard off the bench, Oklahoma City is trusting in Williams to make another leap in a way. He was a dead-eye 3-point shooter and gifted around the rim last season, and the Thunder will need him to do even more. When Gilgeous-Alexander is on the bench, it'll be the J-Dub show. And sometimes, even when Gilgeous-Alexander is on the floor, it'll be the J-Dub show.
Oklahoma City added two connective pieces to the lineup, and it's not only to support Gilgeous-Alexander. It's to support Williams too. His time is now, and the coaching staff knows it. There's a very real possiblity his first season over 20 points per game comes this year.
