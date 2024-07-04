Inside The Thunder

Jalen Williams Must Continue Trajectory as Creator for OKC Thunder to Take Next Step

Oklahoma City’s second star’s third year leap will be crucial for the Thunder’s success next season.

Ross Lovelace

May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
May 18, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in game six of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Thunder’s offseason moves were efficient and effective. By many accounts, Oklahoma City was listed as the winner of the summer by many different accounts. Sam Presti added two of the very best role players in the NBA and addressed a handful of the team’s biggest issues.

Oklahoma City lost in the second round to the Dallas Mavericks, but heading into next season, the roster is already much improved. Alex Caruso fixes the issue of the Thunder’s weakest starter, which was Josh Giddey towards the end of the year, and Isaiah Hartenstein fixes Oklahoma City’s need for rebounds. All in all, it was a perfect offseason for the team and the Thunder seems primed for a conference finals run a year from now.

The one need Oklahoma City, didn’t address this offseason is a secondary creator, that could take over when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heads to the bench. Of course, this was Jalen Williams’ role a season ago, but when he went cold in the playoffs, the team had no answer. To this point in the offseason though, it feels like Oklahoma City is clearly trusting Williams’ regular season data and improvement heading into year three.

Adding Hartenstein will free up a lot for Williams, who will benefit tremendously from having a legit screener on the perimeter. He’ll be able to attack the rim, pull up for his signature jumper, and keep defenses honest by hitting his big man on the roll. Williams improved in a big way during his sophomore season and didn't come close to a slump. He was rthe team's second scoring option all season long.

By not adding a playmaking guard off the bench, Oklahoma City is trusting in Williams to make another leap in a way. He was a dead-eye 3-point shooter and gifted around the rim last season, and the Thunder will need him to do even more. When Gilgeous-Alexander is on the bench, it'll be the J-Dub show. And sometimes, even when Gilgeous-Alexander is on the floor, it'll be the J-Dub show.

Oklahoma City added two connective pieces to the lineup, and it's not only to support Gilgeous-Alexander. It's to support Williams too. His time is now, and the coaching staff knows it. There's a very real possiblity his first season over 20 points per game comes this year.

Want to join the discussion? Like Inside the Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Published
Ross Lovelace

ROSS LOVELACE

Ross is a 2023 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the OU Daily and Prep Hoops. He now works for the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee and covers OU sports for AllSooners.com. He has been covering the Thunder since the 2019-20 season.

Home/News