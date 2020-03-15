InsideTheThunder
Jared Dudley Says Season Will Continue

Erik Gee

Lakers forward Jared Dudley has some good news for NBA fans. In a recent radio interview, Dudley says he has confirmation that owners want to finish the regular season and the playoffs. 

What I do know, and this is through stuff we’ve had — it’s on the table that the owners want to finish the regular season and (playoffs)… I got confirmation that they have no problem going late into the summer to finish it up.”  

Fingers crossed that Dudley’s information is correct. Earlier on Saturday news broke that Pistons’ forward Christan Wood tested positive for COVID-19.  

The Pistons hosted the Jazz on March 7; Wood had 30 points and 11 rebounds in 38 minutes. Spectrum data says he and Rudy Gobert matched up in the half-court 63 times that night.  

The silver lining for wood is that he is not showing any symptoms of coronavirus. 

 A preliminary positive result came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount.

“We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials, and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

The Raptors who were in Salt Lake City two nights before the Jazz came to Oklahoma have all been tested for COVID-19 and are all currently negative. So far, there are no results for Thunder players. 

NBA owners will not want to lose money, but the more players that come back positive, the harder it will be to justify continuing the season. Donovan Mitchell released a video saying he felt “fine” despite being diagnosed with coronavirus.

Tuesday before the Thunder hosted the Jazz Mitchell stopped by Del City High School to visit players and coaches.  

