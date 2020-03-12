Jazz Land in Utah

InsideTheThunder
Erik Gee

The Jazz is back in Utah, although it is not clear if either Rudy Gobert or Donovan Mitchell made the trip back to Salt Lake City. 

This news comes from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Gobert and Mitchell have both tested positive for COVID-19, there are reports that Gobert has been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings.

Gobert is already apologizing for touching reporters microphones and recording devices during a media session after making a joke about coronavirus. The Jazz spent Thursday morning in an Oklahoma City hotel after being in quarantine in Peake's visitor's locker room. 

Mitchell visited Del City high school the day before the Thunder's scheduled game with the Jazz to visit with basketball players and coaches. Oklahoma is postponing its state high school basketball tournament.  

As of now, all NBA players must remain in their team's home city; there are no group workouts, players remain home as long as possible and speak team physicians once a day. 

The NBA board of governors is asking Adam Silver to re-evaluate the NBA's suspension of the season after a 30-day a. If the association returns to play after a month, the Thunder would have four games left on the schedule, including key dates with the Jazz and Mavericks.

  Considering that there is only a game and half difference from Oklahoma City getting the fifth seed and seventh seed, those could be critical games in deciding playoff matchups. 

If the NBA were to scrap the rest of the regular season and go straight to the postseason, the Thunder would tipoff in Salt Lake City, making for what would be the most-talked-about matchup in the playoffs. 

