Skip to main content

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in Line To Earn Starting Role

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in line to possibly start for the Thunder this season following an injury last season.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the no man’s land of the off-season, especially for the Thunder.

He’s locked into a roster spot, so he’s not being mentioned in those talks, and he’s no longer the new kid on the block with four draft picks entering the fold this off-season.

However, through the Summer League and coming off of injury, he’s fighting for his role in the organization like most others on the roster.

Robinson-Earl was a starter for much of last season before missing a good portion of the season with a foot injury.

Before his season ended abruptly, he was making a path for himself in the NBA. He was playing center, which put him slightly out of position as he’s more fit as a power forward, which he could be used as more of this season.

He scored 7.5 points while grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game last season. The 6-foot-9, 290-pound Villanova product was becoming a force for OKC and was a crucial part of the young success for the young rotation.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

When it comes to this season, Robinson-Earl has received some help in his position grouping as both Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams have entered the fold following the draft.

The Thunder also have other power forward and center options at their disposal. Aleksej Pokusevski enters his third season with the team looking to build on his first two seasons. Darius Bazley also can play the four as he continues his development.

With his prior starting experience, Robinson- Earl  should be on the inside track at starting again this season. He’s a capable scorer who can continue to help OKC be amongst the best rebounding teams in the league.

If he does end up coming off of the bench Robinson-Earl should still see a good chunk of minutes for the Thunder as he enters his second year with a lot at stake as the roster grows more flush with talent. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Kevin Durant
News

Report: NBA Executive Believes Durant ‘More Likely to Retire’ than Play for Nets

By Inside The Thunder Staff3 minutes ago
Aleksej Pokusevski
News

The Pokusevski Project Requires Patience

By Ross Lovelace3 hours ago
Jaylen Hoard, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Blue: Jaylen Hoard Inks Partially-Guaranteed Deal With Hapoel Vegan Friendly Tel Aviv

By Ben Creider7 hours ago
Mike Muscala
News

NBA Trade Report: Thunder Center Mike Muscala Linked to Celtics?

By Inside The Thunder Staff10 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey
News

Josh Giddey to be Oklahoma City’s Glue Piece Moving Forward

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 14, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
Aleksej Pokusevski, Poku, OKC Thunder
News

Pokusevski Ranks Middle of the Road Among Other 7-Footers

By Chris BeckerAug 14, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Rotational Ripple: Projecting OKC Thunder Center Minutes

By Ben CreiderAug 14, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Derrick Favors, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Thunder Trade: Avoiding Roster Crunch While Gathering Asset From Kings

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 14, 2022 8:00 AM EDT