Josh Giddey has a Chance at a Breakout Game Versus Nuggets

Second-year guard Josh Giddey could be in for a massive season.

After a strong preseason where, at times, he looked like the best player on the court, Giddey now looks to put it all together for a full 82-game slate.

In the season opener versus Minnesota, Giddey looked fine, good even, but didn’t quite showcase why Oklahoma City chose him sixth overall in a highly lauded draft class.

There’s several reasons Giddey, who posted 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks on 6-for-14 shooting, could’ve had an even more impactful game.

Primarily, it’s because Giddey saw one of his toughest defensive matchups he’ll see all year in Wolves’ forward Jaden McDaniels.

One of the only teams with more length than OKC in the whole league, the Wolves have the unique ability to swarm nearly anyone with size and length. Even 6-foot-8 Giddey.

McDaniels did a number in the Playoffs defensively last year, and that carried over to Wednesday night’s game. And even when Giddey was able to make it by McDaneils he had three-time Defensive Player of the Year Award winner Rudy Gobert waiting for him in the paint.

The Nuggets, however, don’t quite have the same skill level defensively. Giddey will likely be matched up with some combination of Aaron Gordon or Michael Porter Jr., neither of which have elite defensive prowess.

Should Giddey see any other defensive attention, rookie Christian Braun, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, etc., he should be in even better position.

There’s of course plenty of time for Giddey to get in his groove throughout the grueling 82-game slate, but Denver could offer Thunder fans a better look at what Giddey will look like this season, sandwiched between two tough T-Wolves matchups.

