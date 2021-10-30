Skip to main content
    Josh Giddey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Debut in NBA's First Rookie Ladder

    Two Oklahoma City rookies made the NBA's first rookie ladder of the 2021-22 season.
    Author:

    One of the lauded NBA Draft classes in recent years, the 2021 rookies have lived up to the hype with impressive starts to the season.

    Luckily for the Thunder, two of its rookies landed themselves on the NBA first Kia Rookie Ladder of the season.

    Australian guard Josh Giddey and former Villanova forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl have both posted solid lines in their first couple games, earning themselves a spot in the top 10.

    Giddey comes in at No. 7 on the list. Since then, he’s posted a stat line of 18 points and 10 assists in Oklahoma City’s first win of the season over the Lakers. The Aussie is averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists, more than likely propelling himself up the list even further.

    Robinson-Earl rounds out the list at No. 10. Despite not getting much action against the Lakers, the forward posted ten points in 13 minutes against the Warriors, and should continue to see his fair share of minute going forward.

    Indiana’s Chris Duarte leads the list at No. 1 behind his white-hot scoring potential.

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, who has been phenomenal thus far in his debut season, is No. 2. Barnes is averaging 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists on 55 percent shooting from the field.

    Third overall pick Evan Mobley is comes in at third, and second overall selection Jalen Green is fourth.

    Franz Wagner, Davion Mitchell, Jalen Suggs and Alperen Sengun round out the rest of the list.

    Oklahoma City’s rookies will get their next look at action against the Golden State Warrriors on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. in Chase Center.

