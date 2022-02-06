Skip to main content

Josh Giddey Shines, Leads Top Performers in Sacramento

Josh Giddey led the way with a career-high of 24 points in Saturday night's loss.

The Thunder couldn’t notch its fourth consecutive victory Friday night, come up just short against the Kings in Sacramento.

The Thunder were plagued by turnovers and missed shots all night long, as they got a good amount of clean looks. OKC finished the game shooting 9-for-30 from behind the 3-point line and allowed the Kings to come away with 13 steals.

Oklahoma City went into halftime trailing by seven points, 64-57, but the Thunder was able to cut into that deficit right away. With 9:11 left, Josh Giddey hit a 3-pointer that gave the Thunder a 66-65 lead.

That lead was the closest the Thunder ever got to victory as the Kings closed out the fourth quarter behind Harrison Barnes’ 24 points and nine rebounds.

Recommended for You

Here's OKC's top performers from Saturday:

Aleksej Pokusevski

USATSI_17627081

Poku’s return to the Thunder from the Blue went as good as possible, as the second-year forward recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.

The 7-footer played 26 minutes, which is his most game time in over a month. Pokusevski also limited his turnovers with just one and still made solid passes, recording three assists.

His ability to hit open threes really helped the Thunder stay in the game Saturday night. Poku was 2-for-5 from deep and 5-for-9 overall. His performance tonight was a positive sign in his development.

Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Giddey had a monster stat line tonight, which included his career high 24 points. He also added eight assists and four rebounds.

The rookie consistently got out in transition and ran the fast break to perfection. He scored many of his points at the rim and finished at a high clip.

Giddey also drilled a huge triple to give the Thunder a rare lead on the night at 66-65 with 9:11 left in the third quarter.

The Australian has a great chance to develop his game with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sidelined. As the lead guard, Giddey took 19 shots on the night, making 10. As he continues to get more comfortable, the more shots he will continue to take.

Darius Bazley

Darius Bazley, Oklahoma City Thunder

Bazley continued his stretch of solid play as his role increased substantially with key starters out.

He netted 18 points and seven rebounds on the night while shooting 6-of-14. He was also impressive on the defensive end where he recorded three steals.

Bazley’s role as a slasher suits him well, as he’s an athletic forward that can finish at the rim. He’s at his best when he’s not trying to force isolation situations, and he’s been at his best in the Thunder’s last few games.

The 6-foot-8 forward attacked the basket well and took a lot of shots near the rim. He had some very positive plays for Oklahoma City.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Josh Giddey
News

Josh Giddey Shines, Leads Top Performers in Sacramento

54 seconds ago
Josh Giddey is coming into his own as his fellow starters deal with injuries
News

Josh Giddey coming into his own amid injury crisis

1 hour ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Josh Giddey's Career Night Not Enough as Thunder Stoop to Kings

11 hours ago
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft Coverage

Clippers Trade Casts Gloomy Forecast in Thunder's Draft Capital

16 hours ago
Aleksej Pokusevski has yet to play since returning from a stint in the G League
News

Aleksej Pokusevski's Polarizing Position with Oklahoma City

18 hours ago
Mamadi Diakite
News

Mamadi Diakite Emerges in Thunder's Win over Blazers

Feb 5, 2022
Terence Davis, Sacramento Kings
News

Thunder Gameday: Second Night of Back-to-Back in Sacramento

Feb 5, 2022
Lu Dort
News

Lu Dort Leads Way in Thunder's Third Straight Win

Feb 5, 2022