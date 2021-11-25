Josh Giddey Shines, Thunder Fall to Jazz in Close Game

Although the OKC Thunder lost on Wednesday night, rookie Josh Giddey shined as the primary creator.

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey continues to shine in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as he looked like perhaps the best player on the floor for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. He finished with 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

In a game that came down to the wire, Oklahoma City fell to the Utah Jazz by a final score of 110-104.

Although they gave up a ton of size, the Thunder matched the Jazz with 43 rebounds tonight and scored two more points in the paint. Additionally, OKC converted on 41.7% of their attempts from deep, but it wasn't enough in the six-point loss.

Lu Dort was the Thunder's best scorer on Wednesday night, finishing with 27 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists. This was fueled by a 12-point third quarter that kept Oklahoma City within striking distance heading into the final frame.

Kenrich Williams was the leading scorer for the Thunder off the bench, finishing the night with 12 points. In yet another start, rookie Jeremiah Robinson-Earl continued to impress across the board, producing a double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds.

One of the best scoring teams in the league, the Jazz had yet another balanced scoring attack in this matchup.

Jordan Clarkson and Rudy Gay combined for 35 bench points, while Bojan Bogdanovic scored 18 points and led the starting unit. Rudy Gobert notched 15 points and 17 rebounds, dominating inside. While Donovan Mitchell struggled most of the game, he finished with 13 points, most of which came in the final few minutes down the stretch.

The Thunder will now have a day off before playing the Washington Wizards on Friday.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.