Josh Giddey, Tre Mann Among OKC’s Top Performers at MSG

Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and Darius Bazley lead a youthful surge as the Thunder down the Knicks in overtime.

The Thunder didn’t have Lu Dort or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for their trip to play the New York Knicks.

However that wasn’t an issue as despite those key losses, Oklahoma City found a way capturing a 127-123 overtime win against the Knicks.

The Thunder found offensive life from a host of different pieces with most of their success coming from players under the age of 22-years-old.

Here are the top performers from the game.

Josh Giddey Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Another night another impressive stat line from the Thunder rookie. A game after dropping a triple-double Josh Giddey dropped another triple-double on Monday. With the performance he became just the seventh rookie to post back-to-back triple-doubles and the first since 2018. Giddey got off to his start fairly quickly. He notched a four point, four assist and two rebound first quarter. It only got better. When the first half dust settled Giddey went to the locker room with 16 points, eight assists and six boards. Giddey eventually finished up his triple-double in overtime where he ended with a career-high 28 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in 39 minutes of action. Tre Mann Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports With Gilgeous-Alexander out, Tre Mann, a rookie out of Florida, has made his name known to OKC fans. Monday was no different. Mann tied with Julius Randle to lead scorers in the game with 30, a career-high for the rookie. The major difference between Randle and Mann, the Thunder rookie only took 16 shots to get to the mark. Mann scored 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting and made four 3-point attempts. He also went a perfect 8-for-8 from the free throw line. Mann has averaged 13.3 points per game in SGA’s absence.

Mann also had two rebounds, two steals and an assist in the game. Darius Bazley’s message to Mann was simple after the game. “Continue being special,” Bazley said. Darius Bazley Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Darius Bazley’s role continues to morph as the season moves forward, but on Monday his role was simple, score. He did just that. With two offensive threats missing, Bazley also ramped up his production. The 9.7 points per game scorer, doubled that total and then some on Monday. The third year player notched 23 points against the Knicks while playing 40 minutes. Bazley also hit the game-tying jumper with 5.5 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime. It was the first Thunder field goal since the 6:45 mark of the fourth quarter. Bazley shot 8-of-17 and added eight rebounds for the Thunder in the winning effort.

