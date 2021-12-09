Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Jumbo Guards Continue to Thrive in Modern NBA

    As the NBA continues to evolve, jumbo guards like Cade Cunningham and Josh Giddey are having great success.
    Author:

    In the modern NBA, rookies are starting to make more of an impact on their respective teams than ever.

    In recent cases, jumbo guards have experienced success while using their size to create mismatches offensively despite being young. Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks was a great example of this, emerging as one of the top players in the league, even as a rookie.

    In the 2021 NBA Draft, two jumbo guards were selected in the top six picks. The Detroit Pistons drafted Cade Cunningham while the Oklahoma City Thunder took Josh Giddey.

    While they’re very different players with varying paths to the NBA, both 6-foot-8 guards have been spectacular early in their respective careers.

    On Monday night, these two rookies faced off in what was a thrilling matchup. The Thunder pulled off the 114-103 win over Detroit, with both young jumbo guards being among the best players on the floor.

    Giddey finished with 12 points and five assists in 30 minutes while Cunningham notched 28 points, 11 rebounds and five dimes in 36 minutes of action.

    Despite both of these prospects being extremely young, they’ve already become key pieces of their teams and make a huge impact each and every night.

    Recommended for You

    On the season, Giddey has produced 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

    Cunningham is averaging 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.

    These are outstanding numbers for rookies that are just over a quarter of the way through their first NBA season. They’ve already started to lead their respective teams in several statistical categories.

    Not only are they two of the top rookies in this class, but they’re both emerging as top passers in the entire NBA and are near the top of the league in rebounds per game among guards.

    Giddey and Cunningham have bright futures in this league, but have already become franchise cornerstones.

    Over the next few drafts, it wouldn’t be surprising to see teams attempt to acquire taller players with guard skills, as this has worked for several teams around the league of late. 

