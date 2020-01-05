Justin Patton's Season High not Enough for Blue

Courtesy of Thunder public relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue fell to the Erie BayHawks, 109-107, on Friday night.

Oklahoma City trailed 107-101 with just over one minute left in the game but back-to-back three-pointers from Devon Hall and Markel Brown tied the game for the Blue with 26.2 seconds left. After Erie’s Jalen Adams made two free throws on the other end, Brown’s game-winning three-point attempt didn’t fall, giving the home team the victory.

The Blue entered the fourth quarter trailing 79-78, but Thunder assignment player Justin Patton scored seven points in the first four minutes of the fourth, as Oklahoma City went up by as many as seven points in the final frame. The fourth quarter featured six ties and four lead changes.

Patton finished with a season-high 18 points and added nine rebounds, five blocks, and four assists. Hall tallied 14 points and five rebounds while Brown contributed 13 points off the bench.

Oklahoma City outrebounded Erie 51-45 and scored 58 points in the paint to Erie’s 50. Oklahoma City’s bench outscored Erie’s reserves, 47-20, led by 20 points from DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell who added a game-high 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Two-way player Luguentz Dort grabbed six rebounds to go along with seven points and four assists.

Adams led the way for the BayHawks, scoring 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting to go with six assists and five rebounds.

Oklahoma City (7-13) will travel to the nation’s capital to face the Capital City GoGo on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. CST in the Entertainment and Sports Arena