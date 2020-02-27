Kadeem Jack, Blue Turn out the Suns

Courtesy of Thunder Public Relations:

The Oklahoma City Blue (18-19) defeated the Northern Arizona Suns (8-30), 128-115, on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma City took its largest lead of the game at 122-103 on a three-pointer from Kadeem Jack with under five minutes left in the game. The Blue would hold its double-digit lead for the remainder of the game.

Jack finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season. Oklahoma City was led by 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting from Tyler Cook.

At halftime, Oklahoma City held a seven-point advantage. With six ties and eight lead changes in the first half, the Blue used an 11-0 run midway through the second quarter to take control of the game.

In his first game back with the Blue, Scotty Hopson scored 12 points in the first half and finished with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Two-way player Kevin Hervey contributed 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

Oklahoma City outscored Northern Arizona in the paint, 62-42, and outrebounded the Suns 50-46. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell led the rebounding efforts for the Blue, grabbing a game-high 14 boards to go along with 18 points.

Northern Arizona was led by 20 points from Aaron Epps.

The Blue returns home to face the Iowa Wolves on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 7 p.m. inside the Cox Convention Center.