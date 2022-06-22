Skip to main content

Keeping Dort Makes Sense for Chemistry and Consistency

With trade rumors swirling before the draft around Lu Dort, keeping him makes more sense than dealing him for another pick.

Oklahoma City fans have seen fan favorites traded away before, and it could happen again.

It’s been 10 years since Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden played their final game as a trio in OKC. The Thunder are now in the midst of building a new trio, but a key cog for the past three seasons is running out of contract time.

As the draft draws near, so does the end of Lu Dort’s contract, which is set to expire at the end of next season. Rumors and reports have begun to swirl about possible trades involving Dort for OKC to gather more draft capital and a big man.

But at what point does trading Dort not make sense?

Dort has been one of few consistencies in the Thunder’s young lineup. He averages 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per game in his career and is an elite-level defender.

The Thunder have been keen on making trades in recent years during their rebuild. If the Thunder have the opportunity to get Dort on a fair deal, after this season the Thunder have a large opening in cap space, then Dort would be a prime secondary option next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

The trade rumors surrounding Dort normally center on moving up in the upcoming draft, namely the No. 7 pick, which belongs to the Trail Blazers.

Dort was an undrafted free agent, so obviously on the ground floor flipping him for a No. 7 pick has huge value. But Dort developed at a rate few imagined when he first joined OKC.

The Thunder have rarely let fan impact get in the way of the rebuild, trading Westbrook for example, but at which point does a team decide to sit back with what they have and see how the team meshes together to create roster consistency.

The Thunder have pieces of the puzzle and with the No. 2 and No. 12 picks in the draft, they have the chance to add two elite talents to a pool of talented pieces already on the roster, including Dort.

Dort is still looming around his prime, and with time and a new contract, you can dangle his trade value, while keeping team chemistry high for the time being. 

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Chet Holmgren
Draft Coverage

OKC Thunder Projected to Select Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng in ESPN Mock Draft Special

By Ben Creider4 hours ago
Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
News

2022 NBA Draft: Top Lottery Prospects

By Inside The Thunder Staff6 hours ago
Chet Holmgren, Jalen Duren, 2022 NBA Draft
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: Magic Shake Things Up at No. 1 Overall

By Inside The Thunder Staff7 hours ago
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Draft Coverage

2022 NBA Mock Draft: Thunder Swing on Upside in Round Two

By Derek Parker21 hours ago
Tre Mann
Draft Coverage

Why Tre Mann is an Underrated Piece of Oklahoma City's Future

By Ross LovelaceJun 21, 2022
Zion Williamson, NBA Draft Lottery
Draft Coverage

NBA Mock Draft: ESPN's Givony Predicts Two Huge Lottery Swings for OKC

By Derek ParkerJun 21, 2022
Sam Presti, Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft Coverage

OKC Thunder: Trade-Up Options With No. 34 Pick

By Ben CreiderJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17949077
Draft Coverage

NBA Draft Board: Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr.

By Nick CrainJun 21, 2022