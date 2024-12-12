Kenrich Williams 'Grateful' to Play With Isaiah Hartenstein
The Oklahoma City Thunder made a massive splash in free agency for the first time in franchise history. Back in July, the club inked Isaiah Hartenstein to a three-year $87 Million pact. A deal that lured the seven-footer away from the bright lights of broadway for Bricktown.
Hartenstein has added a different element to the OKC Thunder. His massive screen setting ability, physicality around the basket to gobble up rebounds and defend the rim was all a requirement for the Thunder to progress its roster this offseason.
The double-double machine has been a difference maker for a hampered Thunder squad without its rising star seven-footer, Chet Holmgren, who is sidelined with a hip fracture.
Hartenstein's addition has been the talk of the town in Oklahoma City, including with Thunder players. The shiny new toy feeling has not worned off on the Thunder's free agent. After practice on Thursday, veteran big man Kenrich Williams showed Hartenstein in praise.
“I love it, man. He brings energy. He brings tenacity. Something we haven’t had before in my time being here in my 5 years. He made a difference in the Dallas game. He matched up with some of those big," Williams said after practice.
Hartenstein is a breath of fresh air for Oklahoma City and has played his role perfect. Now, everyone looks forward to the return of Holmgren to see a healthy center rotation for the Thunder.
