Kevin Durant Doubtful vs. OKC Thunder as Milestone, Trade Talks Loom
The Oklahoma City Thunder are taking on the Phoenix Suns in a Nationally televised affair. The Thunder went with 39 wins against just nine losses while the Suns are jostling for NBA Play-in positioning with a 25-24 mark.
This game won't tip-off until 8:30 PM CT being broadcasted on ESPN. Just mere hours before the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday at 2 PM CT.
As the league has already seen league-shifting moves swapping Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. Doncic lans in LALA Land, Davis is in Dallas. De'Aaron Fox is a Spur, Jimmy Butler still wants a new home and speculation has only grown about the possibility of Kevin Durant being traded at the deadline for the second time in his career.
The Phoenix Suns are reportedly listening to offers for Durant as the Trade Deadline looms, but it is unclear if the NBA legend will truly be moved.
Durant is also just 26 points away from hitting the 30,000 point mark in his career. A legendary milestone for the future Hall of Famer - which very well could come against the franchise where he started his career.
Though, as each team issued its initial injury report, the Suns have labeled Durant as doubtful for this tilt due to an ankle sprain. It was clear that in overtime against the Portland Trail Blazers, the NBA legend tweaked his ankle.
Injury Report
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Williams (Wrist) Questionable
- Cason Wallace (Shoulder) OUT
- Nikola Topic (ACL) OUT
- Chet Holmgren (Hip) OUT
- Ajay Mitchell (Toe) OUT
Phoenix Suns
- Kevin Durant (Ankle) Doubtful
