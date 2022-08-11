Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Reportedly Sees Boston as ‘Desired Landing Spot’

Former Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant could be on the move yet again.

Former Thunder forward Kevin Durant will likely join a different team soon, with his desired landing spot being Boston, according to Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

It’s been weeks since Durant requested a trade from the Nets, but just a few days since his most recent ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai. The 33-year-old forward made it abundantly clear to Tsai: it’s me, or the coach and general manager.

Durant hasn’t exactly has a smooth tenure with Brooklyn. Despite his wishes being granted coach and roster-wise, a string of injuries and trades led to just one series win in 2021 and a first-round sweep in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

It’s been six years since Duran’t tumultuous departure from Oklahoma City, and the two-time champ will look to join his third team in four years should his wish be granted.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

There’s several potential landings spots for Durant, but a deal getting done isn’t likely to be a smooth process. Durant, with four years left on his recently extended deal, will likely command the largest trade return in NBA history.

But teams haven’t budged yet. Brooklyn has reportedly asked for some fairly ludicrous deals, including both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston. The Nets will either need to come down from their offers, or wait for someone to offer a massive deal.

The 2022-23 NBA season will kick off in early October.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (3)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

Tre Mann
News

Why There's No Need to Worry About Tre Mann's Summer League Struggles

By Ross Lovelace3 hours ago
Jalen Williams
News

Rotational Ripple: Projecting OKC Thunder Shooting Guard Minutes

By Ben Creider7 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder
News

NBA Trade: Only One Team Could Top Knicks’ Pick Package for Donovan Mitchell

By Inside The Thunder Staff10 hours ago
Kevin Durant
News

NBA Mock Trade: Thunder Help Warriors Reacquire a Superstar

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 10, 2022 5:26 PM EDT
OKC Thunder, Summer League, Chet Holmgren
News

What Will Chet Holmgren's Rookie Year Stat Line Look Like?

By Ross LovelaceAug 10, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
Tre Mann, NBA Summer League
News

Predicting Tre Mann’s Sophomore Stats Using Jordan Poole and Anfernee Simons

By Chris BeckerAug 10, 2022 3:00 PM EDT
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
News

Rotational Ripple: Projecting OKC Thunder Point Guard Minutes

By Ben CreiderAug 10, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
Darius Bazley
News

NBA Mock Trade: Another Klutch Client Lands With Los Angeles Lakers

By Inside The Thunder StaffAug 10, 2022 8:00 AM EDT