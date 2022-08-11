Kevin Durant Reportedly Sees Boston as ‘Desired Landing Spot’

Former Thunder forward Kevin Durant will likely join a different team soon, with his desired landing spot being Boston, according to Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

It’s been weeks since Durant requested a trade from the Nets, but just a few days since his most recent ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai. The 33-year-old forward made it abundantly clear to Tsai: it’s me, or the coach and general manager.

Durant hasn’t exactly has a smooth tenure with Brooklyn. Despite his wishes being granted coach and roster-wise, a string of injuries and trades led to just one series win in 2021 and a first-round sweep in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

It’s been six years since Duran’t tumultuous departure from Oklahoma City, and the two-time champ will look to join his third team in four years should his wish be granted.

There’s several potential landings spots for Durant, but a deal getting done isn’t likely to be a smooth process. Durant, with four years left on his recently extended deal, will likely command the largest trade return in NBA history.

But teams haven’t budged yet. Brooklyn has reportedly asked for some fairly ludicrous deals, including both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from Boston. The Nets will either need to come down from their offers, or wait for someone to offer a massive deal.

The 2022-23 NBA season will kick off in early October.

