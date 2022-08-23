Skip to main content

Kevin Durant to 'Move Forward' with Brooklyn Nets

Former Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will be staying put in Brooklyn for now.

After weeks involving multiple trade requests and even an ultimatum, forward Kevin Durant will officially be moving forward with the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania.

Durant had been linked to even more teams across the league as recently as yesterday, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania revealed that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat were the most likely candidates to make a move for Durant.

Durant hasn’t exactly has a smooth tenure with Brooklyn. Despite his wishes being granted coach and roster-wise, a string of injuries and trades led to just one series win in 2021 and a first-round sweep in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended for You

Ultimately, there were likely only a few teams with the assets to make a Durant trade happen, but acquiring a close-to 34-year-old talent with a moderate injury history presents challenges of its own.

Brooklyn was reportedly extremely picky with incoming deals, a warranted reaction Given Durant's skill level. Team's trading for Durant however, would be taking a massive risk given the superstar's age and r injury history.

For now, it seems Brooklyn is content to move forward with its trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving, who recently signed a lucrative extension, and Ben Simmons, who has yet to suit up since his Philadelphia days.

It’s been six years since Duran’t tumultuous departure from Oklahoma City, but for now it looks as if the all-timer will be staying with Brooklyn.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

In This Article (8)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans

Darius Bazley
News

Thunder Forward Darius Bazley Controls Destiny For New Contract

By Chris Becker
OKC Thunder, New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson, Aaron Wiggins
News

OKC Schedule: Blue Complete Winter Showcase Cup, Thunder Continue Tradition

By Ben Creider
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder
News

Donovan Mitchell Trade Price Too High for OKC Thunder

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Kevin Durant
News

Nets' Kevin Durant Reportedly Linked to Multiples Teams League-Wide

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

Added Depth Could Help Giddey Avoid Second Year Drop

By Chris Becker
Isaiah Roby, Oklahoma City Thunder
News

OKC Schedule Breakdown: Isaiah Roby Returns, Thunder Embark on Road Trip

By Ben Creider
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers’ Latest Move Could Lead to Russell Westbrook Trade

By Inside The Thunder Staff
Jalen Williams
News

Underrated Rookies: Jalen Williams Could Surprise in Year One

By Inside The Thunder Staff