Kevin Durant to 'Move Forward' with Brooklyn Nets

After weeks involving multiple trade requests and even an ultimatum, forward Kevin Durant will officially be moving forward with the Brooklyn Nets, per Shams Charania.

Durant had been linked to even more teams across the league as recently as yesterday, according to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania revealed that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat were the most likely candidates to make a move for Durant.

Durant hasn’t exactly has a smooth tenure with Brooklyn. Despite his wishes being granted coach and roster-wise, a string of injuries and trades led to just one series win in 2021 and a first-round sweep in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Ultimately, there were likely only a few teams with the assets to make a Durant trade happen, but acquiring a close-to 34-year-old talent with a moderate injury history presents challenges of its own.

Brooklyn was reportedly extremely picky with incoming deals, a warranted reaction Given Durant's skill level. Team's trading for Durant however, would be taking a massive risk given the superstar's age and r injury history.

For now, it seems Brooklyn is content to move forward with its trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving, who recently signed a lucrative extension, and Ben Simmons, who has yet to suit up since his Philadelphia days.

It’s been six years since Duran’t tumultuous departure from Oklahoma City, but for now it looks as if the all-timer will be staying with Brooklyn.

