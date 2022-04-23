Skip to main content

Key Oklahoma City Thunder Offseason Dates to Know

Sam Presti doesn't want to burn his boats, but that doesn't mean he won't be busy this offseason.
The 2021-22 season has come and gone for the Thunder, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty going on in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder are likely a year or two away from seriously contending for a playoff spot, but that doesn’t mean this offseason is any less meaningful. The Thunder enter the 2022 offseason with three first-round picks and four of the Top-34 picks in the draft.

Putting those draft picks together with multiple contract options and few spots open on the 15-man roster, Thunder General Manager Sam Presti will have some tough decisions to make as he hopes to build on the progress made this past season.

Below are the key dates this offseason:

  • May 17: Draft Lottery
  • June 23: NBA Draft
  • June 29: The opt-in deadline for Derrick Favors’ 10.2 Million player option.
  • June 29: The deadline for the Thunder to exercise Mike Muscala’s $3.5 Million team option.
  • June 29: The deadline for the Thunder to exercise Isaiah Roby’s $1.9 Million team option. Will become guaranteed if on the roster past July 3.
  • June 30: Theo Maledon’s $1.9 Million contract becomes guaranteed.
  • July 1: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 5-year, $172 Million rookie extension kicks in.
  • July 1: Start of free agency
  • July 5-7: Salt Lake City Summer League
  • July 7-17: Vegas Summer League

