Kings without several key pieces in matchup with Thunder

In the first of two matchups this week between the Thunder and Kings, Sacramento will be without several key contributors.

The OKC Thunder will take on the Sacramento Kings Sunday night, currently sitting on a six-game losing streak. After losing to the Warriors on Saturday night, the Thunder will have the chance at getting back on the right track on the second night of a back-to-back.

For the Kings, who are on the outside looking in at the playoff tournament, this is a huge matchup. However, they will be without quite a few of their primary contributors in this first matchup against the Thunder.

Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Kings:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Not yet submitted

Sacramento Kings

De’Aaron Fox: Out- League health and safety protocols

Harrison Barnes: Doubtful- Left abductor tightness

Tyrese Haliburton: Out- Left knee injury

Buddy Hield: Questionable- Left ankle sprain

Robert Woodard II: Out- Lower back soreness

As more information is released on the Thunder's injury report, we will keep you updated.

Tip-off between the Kings and the Thunder from the Golden 1 Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Sunday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.