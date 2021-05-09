Kings Without Several Key Pieces in Matchup With Thunder
The OKC Thunder will take on the Sacramento Kings Sunday night, currently sitting on a six-game losing streak. After losing to the Warriors on Saturday night, the Thunder will have the chance at getting back on the right track on the second night of a back-to-back.
For the Kings, who are on the outside looking in at the playoff tournament, this is a huge matchup. However, they will be without quite a few of their primary contributors in this first matchup against the Thunder.
Here is the most recent injury report for Thunder-Kings:
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Not yet submitted
Sacramento Kings
- De’Aaron Fox: Out- League health and safety protocols
- Harrison Barnes: Doubtful- Left abductor tightness
- Tyrese Haliburton: Out- Left knee injury
- Buddy Hield: Questionable- Left ankle sprain
- Robert Woodard II: Out- Lower back soreness
As more information is released on the Thunder's injury report, we will keep you updated.
Tip-off between the Kings and the Thunder from the Golden 1 Center is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Sunday evening. The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma and 98.1 FM.